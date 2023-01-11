UPDATE: Altoona School Board approves putting $26M referendum question on April ballot

UPDATE:
ALTOONA (WQOW) - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Altoona School Board voted unanimously to put the school district referendum question on April's ballot.
The Altoona School District is seeking $26 million to purchase and remodel the National Business Institute building behind Altoona Family Restaurant. They want to convert it into an early elementary school for 4k, kindergarten, and first grade. It would be able to accommodate 350 to 375 students.
Once that is done, changes will come to the district's main campus. That would also be included in the referendum.
As of right now, the main campus serves 4th through 12th grade, but if the referendum passes administrators hope to serve 6th through 12th grade at the main campus and move the 4th and 5th graders to the elementary school.
Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said Altoona is growing, which means their student population is growing.
"That is exciting. It also comes with some challenges," she said. "Our goal is to come up with a long-range vision and long-range plan. And then this referendum will be a step to ensure that our facilities can hold our student population as well as our programs moving into the future."
If Wednesday's resolution passes and the referendum passes in April, the district will take out a 20-year bond, or loan.
For homeowners in Altoona, that means 69 cents will be added to your property taxes for every $1,000 of assessed value. For example, someone who owns a $100,000 home would need to pay an extra $69 a year in property taxes.