Update: Altoona to allow electric bike, scooter rentals in city

UPDATE
ALTOONA (WQOW) - At Thursday night's Altoona City Council meeting, members unanimously approved ordinances to allow bikes and scooters to be rented in the city.
Councilors also unanimously approved a contract with CMS Transport, LLC, for the operation of an electric scooter share program in Altoona.
As we've reported, an Eau Claire company, Robyn Scooters, approached the city about renting out their scooters in River Prairie Park with designated pick up and drop off locations.
If the ordinance to allow the rentals goes through, companies would be able to enter a contract with the city that would address their general operations, maintenance requirements, speed limits, age restrictions, insurance requirements and other requirements.
Public input is sought ahead of a vote on this ordinance. People are encouraged to attend the city council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Altoona City Hall. You can also contact Golat at michaelg@ci.altoona.wi.us