UPDATE: HSHS, Prevea outages continue; data impact being investigated

(WQOW) - HSHS and Prevea Health are still experiencing outages, three days after nearly all operating systems were taken offline.
According to an update posted online, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Few new details were released Wednesday, but they did broach the topic of a data breach as part of the outage. They said they are continuing to look into this issue and will provide updates as they are able.
"Our top priority is continuing to provide consistent, quality care to our patients and restoring our systems and applications for our colleagues as quickly as possible," the update on Prevea's website said.
Nearly all HSHS hospitals and Prevea clinic locations remain open and are caring for patients.
The IT team continues to work to restore the systems as quickly as possible. However, they said it is unclear when the systems will be fully restored.