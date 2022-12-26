Update: Three pets lost in Christmas Eve fire

12/26/22 Update: No one was hurt but three pets lost their lives in a fire on Christmas Eve.
According to officials with Township Fire Department, they responded to the fire on Tower Drive in the Town of Seymour just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials said the home is a total loss, and the cause was likely electrical.
Fire department officials also said no one was hurt as the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Three pets were inside, though, and did not survive.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support the resident. The GoFundMe creator told News 18 the pets were two cats and a chinchilla.
Township Fire thanked the Eau Claire Fire Department with their help battling this fire over the holiday weekend.
12/24/22 TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley woman is without a home Christmas Eve due to a fire.
A News 18 reporter on the scene observed the fire was out by about 4:30 p.m. The reporter said the glass in the front door and window were shattered, but no other obvious damage was seen.
Tower Drive between North Shore Drive and Black Avenue were closed as crews worked on the scene.
