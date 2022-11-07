USA Today: Leinenkugel's makes top 10 best brewery tour list

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Leinenkugel's Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls is getting national attention after a popular vote got it on USA Today's list of the country's top ten brewery tours.
Leinenkugel's president Tony Bugher said he is honored to be on that list among other great breweries, and attributes that success to the Chippewa Valley, to Leinenkugel's dedicated employees, and its own history.
He said it's been a staple in Chippewa Falls since 1867, and now they are known for their different types of immersive, personal and historic tours.
One new feature is a pilot brewery next to their tasting lodge.
"The idea behind that is to develop the next big thing for Leinenkugel's. So it's our expectation that despite the fact that this little brewery is so small it's going to deliver the next big thing for us," Bugher said. "There's a lot of new different styles and brews that are coming out of that little brewery that can only be tasted and sampled right there at the Leine Lodge."
Soon, he said visitors can try their new Moscow mule inspired beer on-tap at the lodge. They currently have a "Ryetirement" ale on tap brewed for Dick Leinenkugel, who recently retired as the company president.
Visitors can tour the pilot brewery, or their main brewery, and get a behind the scenes look with Leinenkugel's master brewer, or a member of the Leinenkugel family.
Click here to see USA Today's complete top 10 best brewery list.