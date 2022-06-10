UW Board of Regents approves several additions to CVTC and UW-system partnership

MADISON (WQOW) — Evolutions in the partnership between Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) and area UW-system schools means an easier path to four-year degrees for students.
On June 10, the UW Board of Regents gave final approval for a new associate of arts degree program at CVTC, as well as approving a “seamless transfer” agreement between the technical college and the three area UW schools at River Falls, Stout and Eau Claire.
"Providing pathways and removing barriers to accomplish the desires of our students is of utmost importance to us at CVTC, and also of the three partners I have in my district, which are University of Wisconsin Universities," CVTC President Sunem Beaton-Garcia said.
In addition to the new program and the seamless transfer agreement, CVTC now offers a dedicated advisor to students who will specialize in helping them prepare to continue their studies at local UW schools.
Beaton-Garcia explained that the current associate degree program CVTC offers is geared towards STEM majors, or science, technology, engineering and math.
Beaton-Garcia also said the new associate of arts degree, which will be open to students this fall, meets students where they are at by giving them more options to continue their studies locally.
Last year, 700 CVTC students transferred to the UW system, with just over half of those going to UWEC, UW-Stout or UW-River Falls.