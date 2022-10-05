UW-Stout celebrating homecoming with football, return of parade

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's homecoming week in Menomonie, and UW-Stout's Bowman Hall Clock Tower is glowing blue to commemorate the occasion.
Starting Monday and going through the weekend, homecoming celebrations are happening around Menomonie. On Thursday there will be a Let's Glow Blue Devil Run, and on Friday will be an alumni social at the Mabel Tainter. New Stout flags will also be hung around downtown.
Saturday is the big day with the homecoming football game against UW-La Crosse happening at 1 p.m. Before that, cheer on the home team at the homecoming parade.
The parade is being held for the first time since 2019. It will begin at 11 a.m., traveling along Broadway, from Tenth Avenue to Main Street, before they head south on Third Street East toward Stout's Sports and Fitness Center, ending at Thirteenth Avenue.
Stout isn't only celebrating homecoming this month, but also the new university Chancellor Katherine P. Frank. The celebration, known as an investiture, will highlight community service, embracing diversity, and community art.
Investiture week will end with investiture day on Friday, October 14, with a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Memorial Student Union.