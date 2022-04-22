Valley Burger Company now open, aims to connect with community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The County Materials Complex may not break ground officially until Monday, but a new business in the area is already up and running.
Last week, Valley Burger Company opened at 1004 Menomonie Street in Eau Claire, right next to the site of the future Sonnentag Center.
The restaurant has a simple menu centered on three burgers, with a focus on sourcing quality ingredients locally. But the owner says their mission isn't just good food, it's connecting with the community.
"We felt like we could connect with the hockey community or the Carson Park community, and honestly we are turning into non-hockey season with other stuff starting all the time and we didn't really even catch that, [but] it's other people in the community," said Valley Burger Company owner Ryan McKone. "There's other people that are trying it and that will be trying that we haven't even connected with."'
McKone adds that he's hopeful that as the the Sonnentag Complex continues to attract new business to the area.