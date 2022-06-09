Valley Sports Academy, offering wide variety of athletic opportunities, celebrates grand opening

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - It was an exciting afternoon in Lake Hallie as a brand new 116,000 square-foot multi-sport training facility celebrated officially opening its doors to athletes in the Chippewa Valley.
Valley Sports Academy held their ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new facility offers training for hockey, soccer, baseball and softball, as well as a weight room.
In addition to indoor fields for soccer and baseball or softball, and an ice rink, there are training areas designated to work on more individual or small-group skills.
"Our staff is going to offer private training, small group training, we'll offer different programs, different camps, different clinics for kids," said Chase Hoople, Valley Sports Academy's general manager. "Some sports in some capacity we'll offer teams as well. Some sports that will come later, where some sports like hockey, we'll have right now."
There was a lot of technology on display at the academy Thursday, particularly at the batting cages and the off ice training area.
