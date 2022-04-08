Viennese Ball returns for first time following COVID-19 pandemic hiatus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A popular UW-Eau Claire scholarship event is waltzing back to an in-person program Friday and Saturday for the first time since 2019 following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Viennese Ball is back and bigger than ever with a variety of performances, refreshments, and activities included.
Some of this year's new features include a Viennese beer tour with options from local breweries and a late night street fair offering different foods.
UW-Eau Claire major events manager Nicole Rindone said the university is excited to host students and the general public again.
"We're really excited to be back, we're really excited to be back and the students like I said are really excited," Rindone said. "The students are helping plan the event but also the students who are performing in the event are excited."
The event is open to both students and the public. Online sales are still open for Friday, but tickets for Saturday night are sold out.
University events staff started planning the ball in November and the UW-Eau Claire has raised around $2 million in music, service, and international study scholarships since the ball began.