Volunteers help build new pavilion in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Perseverance Park in Altoona will soon be home to a new pavilion.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association partnered with the city to bring the project to life. Members of the association said it's been more than 8 years since they've worked with the city on a project.
Home Builders Executive Officer Christina Thrun said doing projects like these are a great way to connect with the community.
"It's a great way to get us back out, connected with Altoona and this area is developing very rapidly, and this development out here has come together very quickly," said Thrun. "So, it's a nice addition to the development."
If weather permits, the pavilion is expected to be complete by the end of this week.
According to the Altoona's city engineer, this is the first addition of many for the park. Next year, there are plans to add a playground, parking lot, and even a community garden.