 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Volunteers help build new pavilion in Altoona

  • Updated
  • 0
Volunteers help build new pavilion
Jeremy Landgrebe

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Perseverance Park in Altoona will soon be home to a new pavilion.

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association partnered with the city to bring the project to life. Members of the association said it's been more than 8 years since they've worked with the city on a project.

Home Builders Executive Officer Christina Thrun said doing projects like these are a great way to connect with the community.

"It's a great way to get us back out, connected with Altoona and this area is developing very rapidly, and this development out here has come together very quickly," said Thrun. "So, it's a nice addition to the development."

If weather permits, the pavilion is expected to be complete by the end of this week. 

According to the Altoona's city engineer, this is the first addition of many for the park. Next year, there are plans to add a playground, parking lot, and even a community garden.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you