Volunteers needed for Christmas Village as prep gets underway

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For those who don't know, Christmas is 54 days away.
Preparations are already underway at Christmas Village in Chippewa Falls, and a new interactive experience is coming with it.
The Chippewa Falls parks and rec department started hanging up lights for Christmas Village on October 16. The department's director John Jimenez said they started two weeks earlier than usual because they are always adding more lights and features.
New to the 35th year of Christmas Village is an interactive experience with volunteers acting as historic Christmas villagers. For one day on December 16, characters from the Victorian Era will explain the history of the displays.
The village will have features from years past as well.
"It's such a staple, right? And it being a celebration of not only Christmas, but I think of what Chippewa Falls stands for and how it's able to bring everyone together. I think that's the big thing and trying to keep that alive and going. It's important," Jimenez said.
The Christmas Village is scheduled to open Thanksgiving evening. Around 300 to 500 volunteers help the parks department hang lights every year. If you would like to volunteer, email or call the Chippewa Falls Parks Department at 715-723-0051 and parkforest@chippewafalls-wi.gov