Wakanda Water Park closes for season after 'fecal incident'

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Wakanda Water Park is closed for the remainder of the season after a "fecal incident." City officials called it a "disappointing way to end the season."
The Menomonie Public Works Department said in a press release the incident happened on Wednesday. Per United States Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, they closed immediately to clean the water.
"City staff subsequently obtained and distributed concentrated chlorine powder to raise the free chlorine concentration in the pool and attempted to hold it at the required concentration long enough to inactivate or kill cryptosporidium and other harmful parasites that exist within fecal matter," Public works director David Schofield said in the press release.
But, Schofield said, the required concentration "could not be maintained." A second attempt would only allow the waterpark be open for one more day this season. As a result, city officials decided to close the pool for the season.
Schofield said Family Season Pass holders can use their Super Pool Passes at Fairfax Pool or the Bernard F. Willi Pool.
While he said this is a disappointing way to end the season, they look forward to welcoming visitors in 2024.