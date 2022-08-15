“Walk for Strength” to raise money to find cure for CTD

MONDOVI (WQOW) - After finding out their son has a rare and currently untreatable genetic disorder, a Mondovi couple decided to raise awareness by hosting an event called "Walk for Strength."
Three-year-old Crosby Williams is a sweet, happy little boy who lives with his mom, dad, little brother, and dog in Mondovi.
"He loves to dance, move around. He's always on the go, very active, and he loves people," said his mom Kayla Williams.
Last July, he was diagnosed with Creatine Transporter Deficiency, or CTD.
"His body creates creatine, but there's a barrier in the brain that doesn't allow the creatine to go through," Kayla said.
Creatine is crucial for brain development, and without it, he faces several challenges.
"It's what causes his seizures and then he's non-verbal" Kayla said. "He'll be four in October so he's currently nonverbal. He's got some other developmental delays. A lot of people will show some autistic type behaviors."
Kayla and Sidney love their little guy, but his CTD does add extra stress to their day-to-day routine.
"He can't communicate with us so he maybe gets frustrated if we can't figure out what he wants. We, for the most part as parents, can figure him out, but it's everybody. We don't just live in our house," Kayla said. "At home, things are easy, but when we go out in public, or when he goes to school or when he gets older, things are just going to be a challenge. And as parents, you don't want your child to struggle."
"You want to do whatever you can for your kids to help them strive to succeed," said Crosby's dad Sidney Williams.
Because of his struggles, Crosby's parents are hosting a "Walk for Strength" event to raise money for the "Association of Creative Deficiencies," an international nonprofit dedicated to funding medical research for treatments and cures to the three Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes, including CTD.
In the meantime, Crosby is getting as much help as possible.
"All summer we've had speech, PT (physical therapy), OT (occupational therapy), just doing everything we can to give him the best," Kayla said.
Check-in for "Walk for Strength" starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 at Linse Field in Mondovi. Click/tap here to register for the event or donate in Crosby's honor. For questions, email williams1309@yahoo.com
Similar walks are happening around the world at the same time.