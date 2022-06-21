Watch: Video shows successful stop stick deployment in just the nick of time

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Intense bodycam video shows a Chippewa Falls police officer laying down a stop stick to stop a car chase moments before they car they were looking to stop hit them.
Lake Hallie and the Chippewa Falls Police Department successfully stopped a man they say stole a car in Clark County. Officers tried to pull him over in Lake Hallie, but he sped up and went into Chippewa Falls.
The video shows how little time the officer had. In 45 seconds, we see him get the stop sticks from the trunk of the car, lay them out on the road, get back in place, confirm what car he was supposed to be stopping and then successfully doing just that.
Ryan Szydel was arrested after he ran away on foot. He is being held on charges of fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, bicycle theft, and felony bail jumping — plus the auto theft charge from the Clark County Sheriff's Office.