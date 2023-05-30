Water ban underway in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Don't turn on your sprinklers just yet. A partial water ban is in effect in Altoona.
It's in effect to conserve water in order to maintain an adequate supply for drinking and fire protection while still allowing residents to keep their lawns well irrigated.
The regulations include water times before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m., with odd-numbered addresses permitted to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and even numbers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Watering is not allowed on Sundays.
City officials said they will put out a press release when the ban is lifted.
According to the city, these restrictions are being implemented consistent with Altoona Municipal Ordinance 13.28.010. Failure to comply with the ban could result in a fine up to $500 for the first offense. If you have any questions regarding the ban, please contact the City of Altoona at (715) 839-6092 or visit the City’s website at www.ci.altoona.wi.us for updates.