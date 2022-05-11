 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 203 IN
EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                KANDIYOHI             MCLEOD
MEEKER                RENVILLE              SHERBURNE
SIBLEY                STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
RAMSEY                SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

FREEBORN              LE SUEUR              NICOLLET
RICE                  STEELE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

CHIPPEWA              POPE                  SWIFT

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BENSON, BLAINE,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, GLENWOOD,
HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTEVIDEO, MONTICELLO, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS,
SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WILLMAR.

"We never forget them" Fallen officers recognized at memorial ceremony

  • 0
"We never forget them." Fallen officers recognized at memorial ceremony
Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a dangerous profession, yet law enforcement officers continue to pin the badge on every day.

As part of National Police Week, officers, deputies, and troopers from northwest Wisconsin are remembering those who died while protecting our community. At Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, people recognized 50 officers from the region who lost their lives while serving between 1881 and 2016.

For Captain Cory Schalinske with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, this event brings personal feelings to the surface.

"In 2016, Rusk County lost deputy Dan Glaze who was ambushed while checking on a suspicious vehicle," Schalinske said. "Dan was a close personal friend of mine and my family."

Deputy Glaze was 33 years old when he was killed, and left behind three children and a wife.

"It's devastating. It's that much more important that we carry on their legacy, we continue to pin the badge and we serve in their name. We never forget them," Schalinske said.  

Despite the danger, law enforcement officers continue to keep us safe.

"I chose this line of work because I had a desire to serve my community and just be out here and interact every day with different people," said Lt. Dustin Walters with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. "It's an honor to serve in a profession like this. It's a very rewarding job, but it can also be very dangerous."

More than 100 people attended Wednesday's ceremony honoring the fallen from counties like Pepin, Dunn, St. Croix, Sawyer, Eau Claire, Chippewa, Polk, Rusk and Barron.

National Police Week goes from May 15 to 21.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags