"We never forget them." Fallen officers recognized at memorial ceremony

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's a dangerous profession, yet law enforcement officers continue to pin the badge on every day.
As part of National Police Week, officers, deputies, and troopers from northwest Wisconsin are remembering those who died while protecting our community. At Florian Gardens in Eau Claire, people recognized 50 officers from the region who lost their lives while serving between 1881 and 2016.
For Captain Cory Schalinske with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, this event brings personal feelings to the surface.
"In 2016, Rusk County lost deputy Dan Glaze who was ambushed while checking on a suspicious vehicle," Schalinske said. "Dan was a close personal friend of mine and my family."
Deputy Glaze was 33 years old when he was killed, and left behind three children and a wife.
"It's devastating. It's that much more important that we carry on their legacy, we continue to pin the badge and we serve in their name. We never forget them," Schalinske said.
Despite the danger, law enforcement officers continue to keep us safe.
"I chose this line of work because I had a desire to serve my community and just be out here and interact every day with different people," said Lt. Dustin Walters with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office. "It's an honor to serve in a profession like this. It's a very rewarding job, but it can also be very dangerous."
More than 100 people attended Wednesday's ceremony honoring the fallen from counties like Pepin, Dunn, St. Croix, Sawyer, Eau Claire, Chippewa, Polk, Rusk and Barron.
National Police Week goes from May 15 to 21.