'We often forget about folks who are elderly'. Chippewa Falls Support Center raising awareness about elder abuse

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Did you know that you may have seen elder abuse without even knowing it?
Jeni Haddad, the domestic violence programmer with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls said one out of every 24 cases of elder abuse is reported. She wants those reporting numbers to increase as June marks Elder Abuse Awareness Month.
She said elder abuse is sometimes overlooked and not thought of as abuse. Some of the things to look out for include threatening to put someone in a nursing home, taking over their financial accounts, or stealing property.
"Power and control dynamics, domestic violence, sexual assault affects people throughout their lifespan, but we often forget about folks who are elderly, who are older right and that those barriers become invisible and just sort of expected or talked about at all," said Haddad. "So that's why we think it's so important."
Advocates will be spreading awareness of what abuse can look like for older individuals with billboards all across Chippewa Falls. Along with Elder Abuse Month, June 15 also marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.