...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

  • Updated
  • 0
'Power and control dynamics, domestic violence, sexual assault affects people throughout their life-span, but we often forget about folks who are elderly'. Chippewa Falls Support Center raising awareness about elder abuse

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Did you know that you may have seen elder abuse without even knowing it?

Jeni Haddad, the domestic violence programmer with the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls said one out of every 24 cases of elder abuse is reported. She wants those reporting numbers to increase as June marks Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

She said elder abuse is sometimes overlooked and not thought of as abuse. Some of the things to look out for include threatening to put someone in a nursing home, taking over their financial accounts, or stealing property.

"Power and control dynamics, domestic violence, sexual assault affects people throughout their lifespan, but we often forget about folks who are elderly, who are older right and that those barriers become invisible and just sort of expected or talked about at all," said Haddad. "So that's why we think it's so important."

Advocates will be spreading awareness of what abuse can look like for older individuals with billboards all across Chippewa Falls. Along with Elder Abuse Month, June 15 also marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

