Weather academy kicks off at Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you're curious about weather and are a fan of News 18, this weekend is your chance to see our Stormtracker 18 weather team in action performing experiments that excite and inform.
You can see experiments at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair like how air pressure can get an egg into a jar, how clouds are made, and how air pressure can crush a can.
There are still two opportunities to join in the fun yourself. Matt Schaefer and other team members will be in the WQOW Science & Technology building at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Look for the WQOW car outside the building.
The events are free as long as you're already at the fair.