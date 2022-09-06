What are you drinking? Discounted testing available for private wells in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you get your drinking water from a privately owned well in Eau Claire County, now is a great time to get your water tested.
As part of ‘Protect Your Groundwater Day,’ the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is currently offering a discount of about 29% off the normal rate on private well testing through September 15.
The department encourages testing every 12 to 15 months, to make sure there aren’t harmful levels of nitrates or bacteria.
"A lot of people think that they might be able to see or smell or taste a difference in their water quality, and sometimes that's true," Audrey Boerner with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. "When it comes to things like nitrate and bacteria, however, it's not always true. So, that's what our public health lab is here to do, is run a sample of that water and we have a discounted sampling right now. "
The department has sample bottles available for pickup at its office during normal hours, along with clear instructions on how to gather the sample. The total cost after discount for bacteria and nitrate testing is $30. If someone in your home is pregnant or there is child under one year old in the home, there is a specific panel of several tests the department will run for you at no cost.