What makes Rock Fest so popular?

CADOTT (WQOW) - The 28th annual Rock Fest attracts thousands to the Chippewa Valley, but what makes it so popular?
Those in attendance shared their favorite bands with News 18, and while the music is definitely central to Rock Fest, the event's general manager said the event has a little something for everyone.
“We have all kinds of like games and fun interactions throughout the grounds," Asher said. "There’s just so much to do besides just music, that’s why coming in at 11 o’clock when the gates open, they’re all coming in. So, it’s pretty cool to see.”
Asher added that the 7,000-capacity campgrounds for the event sold out months ago, and their sponsorships are at record highs this year.
Asher's claims about the entertainment options appear to not be an exaggeration, as the grounds are littered with activities and food options. Rock Fest has a haunted trail, a life-size foosball table, a graffiti wall, a pool table that uses soccer balls instead of billiard balls, and several other popular attractions.
The event kicked off Wednesday night, and continues through Saturday. Thursday’s headliners were Disturbed and Lamb of God. Friday will feature Evanescence and Halestorm as the top-billed acts, and Shinedown and Mudvayne will be the last bands to take the stage on Saturday.