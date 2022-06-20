What’s new at Country Fest 2022 and Blue Ox Music Festival?

CADOTT & EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Life would 'be flat' without music, but luckily people in the Chippewa Valley have the chance to enjoy two different genres at two different festivals this weekend.
More than 50 bands are expected to play at Country Fest in Cadott this summer.
New this year is 'Food Finder' on the Country Fest 2022 mobile app. Fans who have an allergy, dietary restriction, or simply a craving can find the food they desire much easier.
VIP members can look forward to a brand new VIP kitchen and stage, doubling the serving capacity.
"Our 25-year fans, or fans who've been coming for 25 years or more, are getting a backstage tour actually led by our general manager. So that's going to be a fun behind the scenes look for them," said Hannah Cole, marketing director of Country Fest.
Also new to Country Fest 2022 is the campground shuttle, which will stop at multiple drop-off and pick-up points. It costs $35 for an unlimited weekend shuttle wristband.
Officials also have a surprise in store for the festival's 35th anniversary.
"It's crazy. I have not been around the whole 35 years, but I know the whole team is stoked we've made it this far," Cole said. "We are super grateful to fans, and actually Friday night there's going to be something special for everybody, so we're really excited to celebrate that milestone."
To help keep you cool at Country Fest, you can head up the hill to the misting station and use the mister or refill your water bottle there.
Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire also wants to keep you cool.
At Blue Ox, there are several hydration stations scattered throughout the grounds, and there will be misting hoses near entrances and shade tents.
Country Fest and Blue Ox will have EMTs on site in case of an emergency.
New to Blue Ox is a refurbished nine-hole disc golf course as well as improvements to the soul sanctuary.
"We've got the soul sanctuary which is yoga and sound-healing," said Blue Ox Music Festival co-organizer Mark Bischel. "There's just a plethora of other meditation, stuff like that, activities that we've kind of had some of last year, but we're expanding on."
Officials said they will also have more local and regional bluegrass bands this year.
"Feeling a little stressed out, but that's kind of natural. But still feeling pretty good. I think everything's looking nice," Bischel said. "We're really looking forward to meeting all of our fans once again."
General admission tickets for both Country Fest and Blue Ox Music Festival are still available. Both events are Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25.
To buy tickets or see the lineup for each festival, click/tap here for Country Fest or here for Blue Ox.