What to know before you go to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair officially gets underway on Wednesday. Here are some things to know before you head out to the fairgrounds.
For those that already have tickets, parking at the fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls costs $5 daily or $15 for multiple day parking.
Rusty Volk, executive director of the fair, said spots will go quickly, so if the fairgrounds are full, additional parking is located at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena for free with shuttle service at no additional cost.
With all the new facilities there's also safety features for visitors that include water stations, emergency services and a place to go for minor injuries.
"We have the EMS building right at the fairgrounds," Volk said. "When you need to go there, look for the flagpole. When you see the flagpole, that's where you go. We also have a comfort station in the heart of the fairgrounds as well."
Volk said fair admission tickets have no sell out limit, but Tuesday at midnight is the last chance to get discounted tickets to ride all the carnival rides. Otherwise, discounted tickets for admission to just the fair will be available at the Family Fare in Chippewa Falls all week.
