What you need to know about Country Jam traffic and route options

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Country Jam USA is just a few days away, so here's what you need to know about getting to and from the new festival site in Eau Claire safe and easily.
Officials are asking attendees to use County Highway T as their only route to the Country Jam grounds.
Highway T will only be accessible from State Highways 29 and 312 (North Crossing) from Thursday to Sunday. Surrounding side roads will be closed to through traffic.
Campers will be able to enter through Kane Road off of Highway 312, as indicated by the red line in the image below.
If jammers do not wish to drive to the grounds themselves, Country Jam Festival Director Kathy Wright said they do offer another transportation option at an extra cost.
"We do recommend everyone consider taking the shuttle, it will definitely make your day a lot easier. Even if you just do it for us on Thursday, as everyone's kind of learning their way around with traffic," she said. "We have 22 shuttle locations that pick up in Eau Claire, Lake Hallie, and new this year is Menomonie."
You can purchase a one-day pass for the shuttle for $20, or a three-day pass for $50. Details can be found here.
Wright asks that attendees do not use Uber or any other forms of ride share directly to the festival site because of the bad cell service and chaos it can cause.
You can find more information about directions and parking, here.