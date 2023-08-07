 Skip to main content
What's happening in the Chippewa Valley this August

2019 US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship

It's August – still warm but colling down. Each day is a little shorter than the last and school is starting back up soon, but there are still a lot of very cool things happening in the Chippewa Valley over the next few weeks. 

Pioneer Days: Happening August 11 - 13 at Pioneer Park, off of Highways 37 & 85 in Eau Claire. More info. A festival celebrating life in Chippewa Valley's past. 

U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship: Starting August 10, going through August 13 at Carson Park. More info. Watch artists as they carve sculptures with chainsaws.

Chippewa Valley Amateur Radio Club HamFest: August 12, 8 a.m. to noon at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Swap meet with radio enthusiasts. More info.

Annual Beer Mile: Saturday, August 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Fox Run Tavern in Eau Claire. Participants drink a beer with every lap they run. More info.

Pure Water Days Parade & Riverfest: Saturday August 12, parade at 1 p.m. down Bridge Street. Riverfest follows at Riverfront Park. More info.

Zymurderfest 4: Death metal music festival at Menomonie's Zymurgy Brewing on August 12, begins at 3 p.m. More info

Northwoods Star Fest: August 18 through August 20 at Hobbs Observatory in Fall Creek. Amateur astronomers gathering for camaraderie and to observe the sky. More info

Jurassic Empire: Happening at the Oakwood Mall August 18-27, drive through an amazing dinosaur adventure. More info.

Team Hope Walk: An annual event to raise money and support for the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Check-in for the walk is at 9 a.m. in Carson Park. More info

Reverb Music Festival: Some of the biggest names in the emo and pop punk music scene will be at the Eau Claire Event District on August 19. More info.

Summer Sets Music & Arts Festival: The name says it all – all day festivities happening at Farm to Fork in Mondovi on August 19. More info

Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival: Annual event happening in River Prairie on Sunday August 20. A celebration of the many cultures that make up our community. More info.

Junk & Disorderly Sale: A sidewalk sale happening on Water Street from August 24-26. More info.

Seymour Fever Fest: Baseball and softball tournaments, as well as donkeyball, live music, a classic car show, and more all to raise money for youth sports. Happening August 25 & 26 at the Seymour Ball Club. More info.

Junkin' Market Days: Two-day indoor market where you can find a wide variety of vintage merch. Happening August 25 & 26. More info.

Party on the Plaza: Free event to attend featuring live music, performances, craft vendors and food at Haymarket Plaza in downtown Eau Claire. Happening August 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. More info.

Discover Downsville Day: August 26 will be a day dedicated to celebrating all the things Downsville has to offer. There will be plenty of fun events throughout the day including a parade and firework show. More info. 

Mekong Night Festival: A vibrant celebration of Southeast Asian Culture is coming to River Prairie Park on August 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. More info

The Coon Fork 40: If you love the outdoors you'll love this event happening August 26 in Augusta. Described as a 'beach-to-beach, woodsy gravel adventure ride.' More info

