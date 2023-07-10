What's new at the 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Vendors are already setting up for the Northern Wisconsin State Fair and some of these vendors are serving the Chippewa Valley for the first time.
"This is honestly, one if not is the biggest county fair in Wisconsin," said Pat Repp, the general manager for North American Midway Entertainment. "Hands down, and we look forward to seeing everyone come out and we want to set another record this year."
The 125th Northern Wisconsin State Fair is almost here, and Repp said they are expecting 125,000 people to attend, bringing in over $10 million to the Chippewa Valley.
This year, the fair has the new L.E. Phillips building for livestock, over 40 food vendors, and a few new rides.
"We will have the new vertigo, a 90 foot swing tower," said Repp. "It's a spectacular light show at night. We are going to have bumper cars this year."
A number of rides are still getting installed, and food stands are setting up.
Simply Cake Couture, a new food vendor is from Rice Lake. The owner, Ashley Estreen, said it will sell fresh goods for those with a sweet tooth.
"We are famous for our strawberry shortcake, and then our delicious cupcakes and macrons and sundaes," said Estreen.
And one more thing to look forward to is the entire WQOW meteorology team hosting a live weather academy at 1pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the WQOW News 18 Building.
You can find more information on the vendors, entertainment, rides, as well as pre-purchase tickets at a discount here.