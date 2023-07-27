What's new at the Dunn County Fair

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The countdown to the Dunn County Fair is over and officials invite you to come enjoy a new show on the grounds this week.
The Dunn County Fair has been around since the 1800's and organizers say they have plenty of activities for people of all ages.
Familiar things people can find at the fair include carnival rides, delicious food, animal shows, Red Cedar Racing, tractor pulls, free live music, and more.
The president of the fair board added they're excited to bring a new show to the grounds this year.
"This is going to hopefully be the first of many summer showdowns. It's an open class beef show and we have not had open class beef here as long as I can remember," Deb Gotlibson.
Admission is $5 per person or $15 for a season pass that's good for the week. Kids ages 6 and under get in free.
The fair will continue through Sunday until 5 p.m.