...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

When do you think this klunker will fall through the ice?

Lions Klunker 2023
Photo courtesy of the Menomonie Lions Club

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's that time of year to guess when a "Klunker" car will sink in Lake Menomin.

Since 1961, the Menomonie Lions Club has placed a klunker on the ice of Lake Menomin as a fundraiser, and every year people can guess when the car will go through the ice for cash prizes.

According to the club, the money raised goes towards the Menomonie Lions Club Game Park, Lion Ted Wiehe Nature Trail, scholarships for Dunn County high school seniors, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa Call-in, Lions Spirit of Christmas, numerous shelters and disability swings in local parks, as well as vision screenings in local schools. They also support free camps for Wisconsin residents who are blind, hearing impaired, diabetic, epileptic, or cognitively disabled.

Last year, a race car was used, and for the first time ever it didn't sink. The club says they took "extreme efforts" to ensure it sinks this time.

If you want to guess, you can buy tickets now at Builders First Source of Menomonie and Dean and Sue's Bar.

