When do you think this klunker will fall through the ice?

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It's that time of year to guess when a "Klunker" car will sink in Lake Menomin.
Since 1961, the Menomonie Lions Club has placed a klunker on the ice of Lake Menomin as a fundraiser, and every year people can guess when the car will go through the ice for cash prizes.
According to the club, the money raised goes towards the Menomonie Lions Club Game Park, Lion Ted Wiehe Nature Trail, scholarships for Dunn County high school seniors, Easter Egg Hunt, Santa Call-in, Lions Spirit of Christmas, numerous shelters and disability swings in local parks, as well as vision screenings in local schools. They also support free camps for Wisconsin residents who are blind, hearing impaired, diabetic, epileptic, or cognitively disabled.
Last year, a race car was used, and for the first time ever it didn't sink. The club says they took "extreme efforts" to ensure it sinks this time.
If you want to guess, you can buy tickets now at Builders First Source of Menomonie and Dean and Sue's Bar.