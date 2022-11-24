Where to find a Thanksgiving day meal in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The holidays are a time to come together, and the Eau Claire community is putting out the welcome mat on Thursday. Numerous places are offering Thanksgiving meals, some for free.
One option is Hope Gospel Mission's community Thanksgiving. Administrative assistant Evening Snow said volunteers have cooked 54 turkeys preparing to serve around 700 people.
She said after 20 years, that's the most people they've ever served. She added the volunteers are happy to help, whether financially or by prepping turkeys.
"Honestly it's a community effort," Snow said. "We've had a lot of amazing people to make this possible."
Another option is The Community Table. They're partnering with volunteers from Trinity Lutheran Church to serve their annual Thanksgiving lunch.
Executive director TJ Atkins said she's not sure what to expect for their first in-person Thanksgiving since the pandemic.
"We prepared a little more turkeys than we did last year to make sure we have enough food for everybody," Atkins said.
Both meals will be served on Thanksgiving from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To partake in the free meals, you can just show up during the designated times. Hope Gospel Mission is located at 2650 Mercantile Drive. The Community Table is at 320 Putnam Street.
There are also a few area restaurants that will be open where you can buy a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.
The Informalist at 205 S Barstow Street is serving a turkey dinner from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 715-318-7399 to make a reservation.
Altoona Family Restaurant at 2000 N Hillcrest Pkwy is serving their regular menu as well as a turkey dinner from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Billy's Grill and Catering at 1019 15th Avenue in Bloomer is offering a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must first call 715-568-1412 to reserve a spot.