Wisconsin Farmer's Union bringing "urban living" to downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local organization has big plans for downtown Chippewa Falls.
The Wisconsin Farmer's Union is renovating a 100-year-old building across from Riverfront Park to house food vendors, event space, apartments, and its new state headquarters. The project is called Market on River.
The group helps connect local farmers to their community and they say that mission is embedded in the future of the building. The hope is to create a space for local vendors to sell locally-sourced products and bring new experiences to Chippewa Falls.
"Filling a void for the area when it comes to housing, meeting space, and also small businesses having a roof that they can start," said Jackie Boos, facilities director at the Wisconsin Farmer's Union. "Whether it's a small business that wants to grow, or maybe it's a satellite location for a very successful business elsewhere, and they just want to have a little home here in Chippewa Falls."
She said the first floor will hold a food hall with 12 different vendors offering a variety of choices, with 9 apartments on the third floor. Boos said it'll bring urban living to Chippewa, and she hopes the visibility will bring new growth to the Farmer's Union.
Boos said they expect construction to start this August and hopes the building will be completed by July 2024.