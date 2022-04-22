Wisconsin Farmers Union making big plans for newly acquired historic building

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) — The Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) is making new plans for an old building in Chippewa Falls.
The WFU has been based out of Chippewa Falls since the 1940's, and just announced plans to move the headquarters to an historic building just a few hundred yards from their current location on Spring Street.
The building on the corner of River and Island streets was built near the turn of the century, and offers three floors of space, which means three floors of opportunity for the union to invest in the local community.
"The river is right here. We've got natural and community beauty all coming together, and visibility for our organization and our members and for farming in Wisconsin," said Julie Keown-Bomar, WFU executive director. "It was just irresistible. Local is something that is really important. It's part of our mission, and so we just wanted to do something that will enhance that, not only for our members, but for the whole community."
Keown-Bomar also shared the basic plan for the new space's three floors. They are planning a retail space on the first floor, office space on the second floor and residential on the third floor.
Ideas for how to best use the space have been flooding in from within the WFU, as well as from the Chippewa Falls community.
"As a farmer, this is space is so exciting," said WFU Marketing Director Danielle Endvick. "There's just a ton of potential for how we could market products out of this building, the local food scene and what we could do with potentially bringing in a farm-to-table restaurant, or little shops where we could bring in farmers' goods. It's such a blank canvass."
Endvick added they plan to start renovations this summer and hope to have the full vision for the new space realized in time for Chippewa County’s hosting of Farm Technology Days in 2024.