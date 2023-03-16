WisDOT to resume I-94 resurfacing next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A stretch of I-94 in Eau Claire will be down to one lane for about ten weeks as crews make needed repairs.
Construction will get back underway on I-94 between the 312 interchange and the Chippewa River.
Weather permitting, traffic will be routed Tuesday to a single-lane in each direction on the highways westbound side, so that repairs can be made to the east-bound lanes.
WisDOT officials said the pavement replacement and resurfacing is needed because this stretch has shown signs of deterioration. Crews will also be adding rumble strips to the shoulders of the highway, and they will replace joints on the WIS 312 bridge.
Pavement replacement should be done by Memorial Day weekend, WisDOT officials said, adding that there might be single-lane closures during off-peak travel hours as construction continues into September.