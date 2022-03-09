'Witchtok': Social media gives rise to spirituality in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local shop says they have seen a rise in aspiring witches thanks to recent social media trends.
The Broom and Crow is a stop for books, divination, and potion supplies, as its sign reads, and welcomes anyone on a spiritual path.
Alexis Delve, a Broom and Crow shop witch, said they've been selling a lot lately thanks to the rise of spiritual TikToks, or "witchtok" as she calls it.
She said many people are anxious right now and looking for comfort. Prosperity spells and money spells have been especially popular. She said spirituality can seem intimidating, but anyone can practice, regardless of religion or experience.
In fact, there are more witches in Eau Claire than you may think, as Delve said people have been coming in droves following viral rituals and readings on TikTok.
"I know that January last year was considerably slower than it is this year, and I know its because of witchtok," Delve said. "People are coming in, people are saying, 'do you have this crystal, I saw this online? Do you have this herb, I need it for this spell? Do you know how to do this specific thing? Can you teach me?' And the answer is yes to all of those."
She said crystals are their most popular sale as people grow tired of technology and seek out nature.