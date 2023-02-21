With upcoming storm, local Emergency Management wants you to stay off the roads

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPRING PRIMARY 2023

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

With upcoming storm, local Emergency Management wants you to stay off the roads

  • Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Emergency Management wants residents to stay off the roads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials with the Eau Claire County Emergency Management want you to stay off the roads during the storm.

Valerie Desio, the Eau Claire EMS Program Assistant, said more people on the roads puts not only you, but first responders at risk.

"By keeping as many people off the roads as we can, that is helping keep our emergency responders safe," said Desio. 

If you need to drive, she recommends keeping blankets, snacks, and water in your vehicle.

They are also asking residents to clear snow around fire hydrants, so they are easily accessible for first responders.

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you