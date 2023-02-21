With upcoming storm, local Emergency Management wants you to stay off the roads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials with the Eau Claire County Emergency Management want you to stay off the roads during the storm.
Valerie Desio, the Eau Claire EMS Program Assistant, said more people on the roads puts not only you, but first responders at risk.
"By keeping as many people off the roads as we can, that is helping keep our emergency responders safe," said Desio.
If you need to drive, she recommends keeping blankets, snacks, and water in your vehicle.
They are also asking residents to clear snow around fire hydrants, so they are easily accessible for first responders.