WQOW Weather Academy returning to Northern Wisconsin State Fair

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Coming up this week is the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. The fair will have all the classics: food, rides, games, and music. It will also have News 18!
Our Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will be back at the fair this year hosting the Weather Academy. Every day of the fair from 1 to about 1:30, people, especially kids, can stop by and see live weather experiments be performed.
Not only can people see the experiments, they can ask questions and learn more about the weather that happens all around us.
The weather academy will take place in the WQOW Science and Technology building at the state fairgrounds.