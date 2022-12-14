 Skip to main content
You can now see construction underway at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

NWSF construction

Construction of the NWSF's Custer Colosseum. 

 Julia Lopez

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Officials with the Northern Wisconsin State Fair say fairgoers will get an entirely new experience next summer.

Construction began on five new buildings in August, and officials have said they are right on schedule and seeing great progress. They said construction is especially picking up in the next month, with cement being poured and new barns going up.

"If you drive by the fairgrounds you will see some vertical progress," said Rusty Volk, executive director of the fair. "It's wonderful to see that we have some buildings going in the air right now."

The framing that's up at the fairgrounds currently will be its Custer Colosseum. It will be heated and air-conditioned, and host events all year.

Two cattle barns are also being built, as well as one small animal barn and a storm shelter that will house restrooms and showers.

"When you see the barns you're going to say, 'this is pretty neat,'" Volk said. "'This is cool.'"

Volk said you'll see all the new features next summer. The fair will run July 12 through 16, 2023.

He added, he's hoping to announce the fair's musical lineup within the next few days.

