"Zookeeper Talks" coming to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls is about to get even more educational. A new program called "Zookeeper Talks" is starting next week that will allow visitors to learn more about the park's animals.
In a video posted to the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department's facebook page, zookeepers said the events will allow people to learn more about each animal at the zoo - like where they're from, what they eat and what they like to do.
The zookeepers will highlight a different animal, or animals, during their talks, which will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are two talks planned for each day; one at 9:45 a.m. and the other at 1:15 p.m.
First up this Tuesday is the Barred Owl and the Coatis. Fan favorites, like the tigers, will be talked about more than once.
"Zookeeper Talks" will run through August.