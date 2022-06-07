"Zookeeper Talks" kicks off at Irvine Park Zoo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Animal lovers young and old got an education at Irvine Park zoo on Tuesday as "Zookeeper Talks" kicked off for the summer season.
Every Tuesday and Thursday through August a zookeeper will highlight a specific animal or group of animals in a fun, educational talk. There are two talks with one in the morning at 9:45 and one in the afternoon at 1:15.
This Tuesday's morning talk was all about the barred owl and in the afternoon they discussed the coatis. A couple dozen people were there for that talk. Zookeeper Missy Prieve said the talks are meant to educate.
"Not only what they like and don't like as far as eating and what they like in their enclosure, but also what is okay to do on the outside when you are looking at them and what is not okay," Prieve said. "We are trying to raise some awareness so that everybody has a good experience and our animals stay healthy."
There are more exciting things to look forward to. The Irvine Park Zoo is also launching its junior zookeepers day-camp for kids next week. The camps run Monday trough Thursday once a month in June, July and August and give kids some exciting opportunities for some hands on activities with various animals.