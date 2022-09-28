14-year-old accused of killing 10-year-old not scheduled to return to court for a year

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls does not have any court hearings scheduled until August of 2023.
The teen, identified by his initials C.P.-B. to protect his identity, is accused of killing Peters in April. Before his arrest, a search effort had been underway for Peters, but she was eventually found deceased in a wooded area by the Duncan Creek walking path.
Besides the 1st degree intentional homicide charge, C.P.-B. is also charged with first degree sexual assault, and first degree child sexual assault, both causing great bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to the accusations to a detective.
C.P.-B.'s cash bond is set at $1 million, and he is currently in a juvenile detention center. In his last court appearance, his lawyer said they intend to petition he move to juvenile court, though this motion has not been made yet.
If convicted in adult court, C.P-B faces up to life in prison on the homicide charge, up to 60 years (40 years initial confinement, 20 years extended supervision) on the sexual assault charge, and up to life in prison on the sexual assault of a minor charge.
Earlier this week we reported a new judge had been assigned to the case. Before a new judge was assigned, a hearing had been scheduled for this week.
News 18 will update this story if a hearing becomes scheduled sooner than August 2023.