6 months later: The latest on the Lily Peters case, and the "Lily Alert"

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Monday marks six months since the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters of Chippewa Falls.
The 14-year-old teen accused of killing Lily, known to us as C.P.-B., does not have any court hearings scheduled until August of 2023.
Harry Hertel, a criminal defense attorney in Eau Claire who is not connected to the case, said the nearly one-year gap is not unusual for a couple of reasons.
"Back when COVID struck, a lot of cases that would normally have been tried got pushed off down the road," Hertel said.
Hertel said the long wait is likely for preparation for the defense and the state, and crowding of the calendar due to COVID.
News 18 has not been able to confirm what the upcoming five-day hearing in August is about, but Hertel anticipates it will be a reverse waiver hearing to have C.P.-B.'s case transferred to juvenile court.
For this to happen, his defense team will have to argue several points according to state statute.
"They end up having to establish that there wouldn't be adequate treatment or responses to the type of crime that is present within the adult system when instead it should be more adequate treatment available in the juvenile system," Hertel said. "For example, what type of counseling is available?"
Second, does transferring jurisdiction unduly depreciate the seriousness of the crime?
Third, is it necessary to have him in adult court in order to make sure he or other juveniles don't commit similar crimes in the future?
"Obviously the state of Wisconsin is going to fight hard to keep him in adult court simply because I think they are going to argue that it would unduly depreciate the seriousness of what happened to Lily in this case and in addition, likely allegations that the long-term help he'd need would expand beyond the juvenile system's capabilities," Hertel said.
C.P.-B.'s five-day hearing is scheduled for August 7 through the 11 of 2023.
Latest on the Lily Alert
Back in June, Rep. Jesse James of Altoona said he was working on draft legislation to bring the "Lily Alert" to fruition because her disappearance did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
The idea for a "Lily Alert" gained attention as a Change.org petition. A Chippewa Falls father asked for the creation of an alert system similar to an Amber Alert, but for cases that do not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert. To date the petition has almost 193,000 signatures.
After Rep. James and Chippewa Falls police met with the Wisconsin Department of Justice in July, the DOJ said there's already an alert that exists that could be utilized, so they are no longer pursuing a bill.
"It's a matter of getting our law enforcement agencies informed and having proper personnel trained on this as a vital tool to help bring resolution to any type of missing or endangered person," James said.
According to the DOJ, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network can be utilized to send out a missing/endangered alert even if an individual does not meet all the criteria.
As we've reported before, several purple benches have been placed around Chippewa Falls in memory of Lily following her death.
