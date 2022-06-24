C.P.-B. lawyer brings up concerns over YouTube video on Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In a hearing for the case of C.P.-B., who is accused of killing and assaulting 10-year-old Lily Peters in April, his lawyer brought up concerns about a video posted to YouTube.
The video airs what sounds like audio from a police officer -- something that has not been made public.
C.P.-B.'s lawyer Michael Cohen told the judge that the video includes information that he believes is false. He said it also includes information that he himself has not seen.
"This is the type of concern I have about this case," he said. "The amount of information that is direct law enforcement information tells me that somehow information has been leaked out that is of a significant evidentiary nature, and I don't have it. But now, almost a million people have seen it."
Cohen said he has been attempting to contact YouTube to have the video taken down, but has not heard back. Cohen also brought up concerns that the video could create inappropriate bias or taint a jury pool.
Judge Benjamin Lane said he was concerned about this video, and will review it. District Attorney Wade Newell also expressed concern, and said he will review it to see if it includes legitimate law enforcement video.
The next court appearance was scheduled for September 1.