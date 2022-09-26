C.P.-B. request for new judge approved in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The teen accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in April has a new judge in his case.
The defendant, only known to us as C.P.-B. is facing a lifetime in prison for first degree intentional homicide and sexual assault.
Last week his lawyer Michael Cohen requested a new judge, and Monday that order was approved, with Judge Steven Gibbs now presiding over the case.
In the application for a new judge, the only reason given was "substitution request by defendant" and no other details.
Last time C.P.-B. was in court his lawyer said they intended to motion to move the case to juvenile court but that has not happened yet. At this time, no future court dates are set in this case.