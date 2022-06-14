C.P.-B.'s grandmother, lawyer write letters to judge ahead of next court hearing

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - In an emotional letter filed last week, the grandmother of the accused killer known to us as C.P.-B. asked Judge Benjamin Lane to send this case to juvenile court.
C.P.-B.'s lawyer also sent a letter to the judge with a few requests of his own.
As we have reported, Lily Peters was found dead one day after she was reported missing near a trail by Leinenkugel's Brewery. A teenager, the 14-year-old boy known as C.P.-B., was arrested a couple days later and is charged with homicide, sexual assault, and child sexual assault.
In documents now made available to the public, C.P.-B.'s grandmother pleads that the case be sent to juvenile court so he can get the mental health care he needs. In her letter, she describes C.P.-B. as a kind, caring, giving, and loving person. She noted that he was chosen as student of the month this past February. She said her grandson is just a young boy who got mixed up and lost control.
C.P.-B.'s lawyer, Michael Cohen also laid a request for the judge. He asks the judge to bar law enforcement and the district attorney's office from giving press conferences or media statements.
Cohen said this case should be tried in the courtroom, not in the media, saying his client has the right to an impartial jury free of outside influence.
Cohen also seemed to admonish the judge for a decision he made in court in May, when he discussed with the family whether certain documents should be a matter of public record.
Judge Lane has not responded to these letters yet.
C.P.-B. is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is due back in court next Friday, June 24.