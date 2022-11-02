C.P.-B's lawyer says scheduling for next hearing in Lily Peters case is an unfortunate situation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The lawyer for the teen charged with killing ten-year-old Lily Peters is responding to the district attorney's push to have a hearing sooner.
Related: DA, victim's parents seek earlier hearing for 14-year-old homicide suspect
As we reported, the next hearing for the 14-year-old boy is set for August 2023. In a letter to the judge, the boy's lawyer Michael Cohen pushed back at implied accusations that the scheduling delays were purposeful.
In April, Peters went missing and was found dead in a wooded area near the Duncan Creek Trail. The 14-year-old, identified only as C.P.-B., was arrested two days later with the criminal complaint alleging that he admitted to the crime to an investigator.
Related: Criminal complaint gives more details on what happened the night Lily Peters died
In a letter to the judge submitted Monday, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the Wisconsin constitution outlines the rights of victims, including the right to have the proceedings "free from unreasonable delay" and that he and Peter's parents want to see her get justice in a timely manner.
The August hearing is expected to deal with a defense motion to move his case from adult court, into juvenile court.
Cohen pointed out that the hearing was set based on his schedule, and those of the DA and judge, and that August 2023 was the first date available for all parties. Cohen said he is already booked with trials into 2024, and does not have any time available to hold a hearing sooner.
Cohen called it "an unfortunate situation."