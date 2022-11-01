DA, victim's parents seek earlier hearing for 14-year-old homicide suspect

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County District Attorney and parents of ten-year-old Chippewa Falls murder victim Lily Peters are pushing for the next court hearing to happen sooner.
As it stands now, the next hearing for the 14-year old boy accused of killing Peters is ten months away in August 2023. That hearing is expected to deal with a defense motion to move his case from adult court, into juvenile court. But now, the Chippewa County District Attorney is asking for an earlier court date.
DA Wade Newell in a letter to Judge Steven Gibbs said the Wisconsin constitution outlines the rights of victims, including the right to have the proceedings "free from unreasonable delay." He also said that constitutional amendment states the rights of victims are to be protected no less vigorously than those of the accused.
Newell said the victim's parents are also seeking an earlier court date, because they are concerned the boy's lawyer may be attempting to stall the case. He said they also want to make sure Lily receives justice in a timely manner.
Newell said he believes a spring 2023 hearing would be reasonable.
A response to those requests has not yet been filed.