Despite push from DA, hearings in Lily Peters homicide case will not be moved to sooner date

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A phone hearing was held Monday in the case against the 14-year-old boy accused of killing Chippewa Falls 10-year-old Lily Peters.
The teen, identified only as C.P.-B., is charged with three felonies including first degree intentional homicide. As we have reported, he is accused of killing Peters last April. The girl was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek hours after being reported missing, shaking the community.
A motion by the defense to move C.P.-B.'s case to juvenile court will be examined in a number of hearings in August, but the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office has argued that it should happen sooner.
In a letter sent to the judge this past fall, DA Wade Newell said the Wisconsin constitution outlines the rights of victims, including the right to have the proceedings "free from unreasonable delay."
C.P.-B.'s lawyer Michael Cohen sent a response to the judge, saying that August 2023 were the first dates available for all parties, and does not have time available sooner.
On Monday, there was a phone discussion between the DA and defense team about holding the hearings in June instead in August, but the DA's office told News 18 that the defense disagreed, and the hearings will in fact not be moved to a closer date. But an additional day of hearings has been added to the August timeline.
