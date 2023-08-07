In day one of the hearing for teen accused of killing Lily Peters, experts testify about treatment

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Monday was the start of a weeklong hearing for C.P.-B., the teen accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls last April.
The week's reverse waiver hearing aims to decide whether C.P.-B., who cannot be named nor shown due to his age, will be tried as an adult or a juvenile. At 15-years-old, he's charged with first degree intentional homicide and first degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, C.P.-B. told detectives that on April 24, 2022, he asked Lily to explore the woods with him with the intention of killing and raping her. He was 14 at the time.
Lily Peters' body was found by Duncan Creek in Chippewa Falls one day after her dad reported her missing. An autopsy showed she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.
At the moment, the case is in adult court because that's where charges of first degree intentional homicide start out. However, C.P.-B.'s lawyers are pushing to move the case to juvenile court, where records would be sealed.
On Monday, the court heard from several officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). Kristi Zubke, who works in classifications, said juveniles tried in adult court are still kept in juvenile facilities until the day they turn 18. DOC program services director Alisha Kraus explained the different types of programming available to Wisconsin inmates, such as sex offender treatment.
Casey Gerber, who works with juvenile corrections, answered questions from both sides regarding how treatment and counseling programs could benefit a juvenile and how they could potentially transfer to the adult system. Alicia Weix, also in juvenile corrections, discussed how in the juvenile system the level of offense does not impact release date or the time at which a juvenile is released from supervision, rather, that is determined by the progress they have made within DOC programs and whether they are deemed competent to live on their own once they reach the ages 18-21. She said each facility has its own "maximum ages" at which they can continue to hold juveniles.
The hearing continues through August 14. Tuesday's hearing starts at 8:15 a.m.