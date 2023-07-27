Judge rules on what evidence can be shown at hearing in Lily Peters' homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A motion hearing Thursday determined what evidence could be shown in the next court hearing for the teen accused of killing a 10-year-old in Chippewa Falls.
Lawyers for the defendant, known to us as C.P.-B., are pushing for his case to be moved to juvenile court. That will be determined at a reverse waiver hearing next month.
Thursday, Judge Steven Gibbs approved three of the four motions brought forth by the lawyer for C.P.-B. Crime scene and autopsy photos will not be shown at the reverse waiver hearing. Lawyers will also not be allowed to talk about Lily Peters' character or her personal history.
The fourth motion related to 'improper arguments by the prosecution.' DA Wade Newell said he intends to introduce the medical examiner's report, crime lab reports, and evidence that C.P.-B. killed Lily so he could sexually assault her. Gibbs determined that this motion could not be ruled on as he would need to see what evidence the prosecution wants to bring up and how it will relate to the defense arguments.
C.P.-B. is charged with first degree intentional homicide, and first degree sexual assault charges. He is now 15-years-old.
The body of 10-year-old Lily Peters was found April 2022 in Chippewa Falls, one day after her father reported her missing. An autopsy showed she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.
The reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for August 7 through 14.