Lawyer for accused Lily Peters killer plans to file petition to move case to juvenile court

Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The preliminary hearing for C. P-B., the teenager accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters, was waived Thursday afternoon and Judge Benjamin Lane bound him over for further proceedings. 

During the 15 minute hearing, the lawyer for the 14-year-old boy, who is only identified in court records as C. P-B. because of his age, said they plan to file a reverse waiver. That is a petition to move his trial into juvenile court. 

That paperwork has not yet been filed and the hearing has not yet been scheduled. 

C.P-B. is charged with the April murder of Peters, whose body was found in a wooded area after she was reported missing. He is also charged with sexual assault and sexual assault of a child. 

According to court records, the boy told police he hit her in the head several times with a large stick, and strangled her. 

A scheduling conference was scheduled for September 29. That is when the state and the defense will schedule the waiver hearing. Officials expect it may last several days. C P-B. will not appear during that September conference. 