New hearing scheduled for July in Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - There is a new development in the tragic murder case of Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls.
A new court hearing is now scheduled for next month. That's when a judge will rule on four motions for the boy accused of her murder before deciding whether to move the case to juvenile court.
Lawyers for the accused — known to us as C.P.B because of his young age — want to move his case to juvenile court. That will be decided at a reverse waiver hearing in August.
Before that though, C.P.B's attorneys are asking for certain evidence to not be brought up at that hearing.
Four motions were filed on June 20. They don't want any crime scene or autopsy photos or video to be admitted as evidence. In the filed motion — lawyers say it contains sensitive information about Peters.
Lawyers also don't want any photos or video of CPB to be shown.
Another motion is to prevent the prosecution from introducing testimony about the victim's character or personal history. The motion states this type of testimony could "inflame the passions of the public."
The last motion is to exclude any improper arguments from the prosecution.
Lawyers say the reverse waiver hearing is "not a mini-trial" and evidence isn't needed to be introduced when deciding what court will hear the case.
A judge will rule on the motions at a hearing on July 27. The reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for August 7 through 14.
News 18 will provide coverage of both hearings in July and August.